The Cute Girl From Jamal Jamaloo Kudu

IMAGE: Tannaz Davoodi's dance videos have gone viral since the release of Animal; everyone wants to know more about her.

Even if you've watched Animal, you will remember the song Jamal Jamaloo Kudu where Tannaz Davoodi shines in the background.

The London-based artiste and dancer plays an Iranian in the film.

Back in 2004, Main Hoon Na made her fall in love with Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan.

'India mera pyaar hain,' she posts. And she loves everything about the country -- the food, the people, the culture...

Tannaz loves a good miniskirt moment and when she teams it with a cropped top, the temperature soars.

IMAGE: Tannaz spices things up in red.

IMAGE: The minimalist in you will appreciate her tangerine dress. The printed throw is a classy way to cover up.

IMAGE: Cutouts + lilac = Plenty of inspiration for your next beach vacay.

IMAGE: Denim separates can make for a smokin' hot ensemble.

IMAGE: What better way to flaunt those tattoos than in a tucked in singlet paired with matching tracks?

IMAGE: Apart from being a huge BTS fan, she's got a deep liking for pleated miniskirts.

IMAGE: 'I'm the typa girl that will make you forget that you got a type,' she shares, flaunting her red lips and matching tasselled cropped top.