Jurel's Salute For Kargil Veteran Papa

Photograph and video: IPL/X, Rajasthan Royals/X

Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel finally exploded on the IPL 2024 stage, smashing an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls to power his team to a convincing win against the Lucknow Super Giants last week.

The 23 year old, previously quiet this season, justified his promotion in the batting order with a knock laced with five fours and two sixes.

Jurel's knock was especially sweet as his father Nem Chand -- a retired Indian Army soldier who fought in the Kargil War 25 years ago -- was present at the stadium to witness it.

The celebration that followed was even more heartwarming -- Jurel's family joined him on the field, and a video of the emotional moment went viral.

The celebration held a deeper meaning. Jurel's post-match interview revealed his salute was a tribute to his father.

'I always play for my papa,' Jurel said. 'He was there today and that salute was for him.'