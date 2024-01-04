News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela

Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela

By REDIFF STYLE
January 04, 2024 08:55 IST
It's not just peach fuzz (the colour of 2024) that is playing on everyone's mind this year; there's another hue that grabbing attention as well. 

And that shade is Indian -- the vibrant laddoo peela, inspired the dessert everyone loves. 

Check out how your favourite celebs are wearing this gorgeous yellow.  

IMAGE: Nysa Devgan adds a splash of yellow to pale teal; the result is an unforgettable lehenga.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol Devgan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar is ready to dazzle in a lovely tissue sari. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor teams laddoo peela with white, giving fashionistas a lesson on how to wear the colour sparingly.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt twirls in delight in a laddoo peela tasselled dress. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Men love the colour too. Kartik Aaryan makes a delightful appearance in this turmeric-hued kurta
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya takes the tradition route too and doesn't he look handsome!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When in doubt, turn to the colour that's sure to make you stand out at any festive occasion. Aahana Kumra shows you how. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
