Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela

It's not just peach fuzz (the colour of 2024) that is playing on everyone's mind this year; there's another hue that grabbing attention as well.

And that shade is Indian -- the vibrant laddoo peela, inspired the dessert everyone loves.

Check out how your favourite celebs are wearing this gorgeous yellow.

IMAGE: Nysa Devgan adds a splash of yellow to pale teal; the result is an unforgettable lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol Devgan/Instagram

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar is ready to dazzle in a lovely tissue sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor teams laddoo peela with white, giving fashionistas a lesson on how to wear the colour sparingly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt twirls in delight in a laddoo peela tasselled dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Men love the colour too. Kartik Aaryan makes a delightful appearance in this turmeric-hued kurta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya takes the tradition route too and doesn't he look handsome!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram