Aditi, The Girl Who Loves Red

IMAGE: A still from Fighter.

Fighter was the 'start of a bigger journey' for Aditi Sandhya Sharma.

A beauty queen, actor and law graduate, she represented Chhattisgarh at the Femina Miss India 2023 beauty pageant.

'I moved to Mumbai two years ago and just like cadet Neha Joshi aka NJ (the role she plays in Fighter). Even though my take off was shaky, the landing has been nothing but solid and smooth,' she shares on Instagram.

IMAGE: Aditi with Patty, played by Hrithik Roshan.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Sandhya Sharma/Instagram

The film marked her debut in Bollywood and right now Aditi feels on 'top of the world'.

While she did look extremely cute in the movie, she's way more adorable in real life.

Ab-baring silhouettes are her BFF and the only way she'll cover up is if you offer her a pantsuit in the brightest shade of pink.

Fans are glued to her sultry siren vibe.

IMAGE: That's how Aditi looks in a cropped ganji and jeans.

IMAGE: This desi girl loves the gulaabi shade.

IMAGE: Her 'pre-birthday glow' adds to the gorgeousness of the black kurta.

IMAGE: Smokin' hot in red! Don't you think she can easily be a Victoria Secret's model?

IMAGE: This outfit can easily take her from work to party.

IMAGE: She's a 10/10 in this figure-hugging number.

IMAGE: Why should a blazer set be black and boring when you can have fun with pink?

IMAGE: Isn't she pretty gorgeous in ivory?