Doesn't Sanjeeda Look Like A Wow?

Doesn't Sanjeeda Look Like A Wow?

By REDIFF STYLE
January 19, 2024 13:14 IST
As much as celebs love dolling up, there's something extremely beautiful about sporting minimal make up. 

That's what Sanjeeda Shaikh has been up to lately. She's been living it up with her glowing skin, glossy lips, hair pulled away from the face to reveal its natural shine... 

The actor, who will be seen next in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, has been in a bold sartorial mood and her outfits often include deep necks, cutouts, abs on display, a show of her toned legs... 

IMAGE: Hello gorgeous! Sanjeeda lets her oversized pearl hoops match her skirt while her halter top provides a magnificent showcase for her abs. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Even with her back against the camera, she makes a case for looking behad khoobsurat in red.

 

IMAGE: Will you also wear a halter neck with tassels for your next party?

 

IMAGE: A dash of cleavage, a hit of leg and this golden girl is ready to woo the camera.

 

IMAGE: Trust her to raise the temperature even in a pair of basic jeans. 

 

IMAGE: It could have been a simple printed cotton dress but we are talking about Sanjeeda here :) 

 

IMAGE: When innerwear becomes outerwear...

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com 

