Lovely, Lovely Gayatri

Gayatri Bhardwaj's angelic eyes and feminine style is enough to floor anyone.

A former Indian beauty queen who was crowned Miss United Continents at the Femina Miss India 2018 contest, her swoonworthy beauty and awesome fashion sense keeps her fans hooked.

On the work front, she was cast opposite Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, in the Telugu flick, Buddy, released earlier this year.

She plays the lawyer, Rachel Pinto, in Mohrey which hit the OTT screens on December 4.

IMAGE: Gayatri's black co-ords are a perfect showcase for her navel pin. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Gayatri Bhardwaj/Instagram

IMAGE: All dolled-up in a cutesy pink halterneck dress. Doesn't she look like a real-life Barbie?

IMAGE: Gayatri pairs her yellow and green sari with emerald jewels and a micro bindi

IMAGE: Playing up a little mermaidcore in her silver skirt and sheer top.

IMAGE: She tries out a boho outfit with oxidised jewellery. Yay or nay?

IMAGE: Prettier than a rose!

IMAGE: When Gayatri got inspired by a butterfly.

