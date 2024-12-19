News
Lovely, Lovely Gayatri

Lovely, Lovely Gayatri

By REDIFF STYLE
December 19, 2024 12:13 IST
Gayatri Bhardwaj's angelic eyes and feminine style is enough to floor anyone.

A former Indian beauty queen who was crowned Miss United Continents at the Femina Miss India 2018 contest, her swoonworthy beauty and awesome fashion sense keeps her fans hooked.

On the work front, she was cast opposite Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish, in the Telugu flick, Buddy, released earlier this year.

She plays the lawyer, Rachel Pinto, in Mohrey which hit the OTT screens on December 4.

Gayatri Bhardwaj

IMAGE: Gayatri's black co-ords are a perfect showcase for her navel pin. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Gayatri Bhardwaj/Instagram

 

Gayatri Bhardwaj

IMAGE: All dolled-up in a cutesy pink halterneck dress. Doesn't she look like a real-life Barbie?

 

Gayatri Bhardwaj

IMAGE: Gayatri pairs her yellow and green sari with emerald jewels and a micro bindi.

 

Gayatri Bhardwaj

IMAGE: Playing up a little mermaidcore in her silver skirt and sheer top.

 

Gayatri Bhardwaj

IMAGE: She tries out a boho outfit with oxidised jewellery. Yay or nay?

 

Gayatri Bhardwaj

IMAGE: Prettier than a rose!

 

Gayatri Bhardwaj

IMAGE: When Gayatri got inspired by a butterfly.

