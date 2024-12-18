Is Sanya The Ultimate Girl Crush?

Fashion is often considered a form of self-expression and Sanya Malhotra's inner awareness comes across through her tasteful sartorial choices.

Her recent music video, Aankh, was received well. She has also won international accolades for Mrs, which has been screened at various international festivals; its release date in India is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, her fans are eager to see her in Baby John which reaches the screens on December 25.

IMAGE: Sanya's beach-ready in a brown tube dress with playful cutout details, topped with iconic John Lennon glasses and golden hoops that is all about retro chic. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: She reminds us of the '50s with her hairdo, her subtle eye makeup and deep wine lips that pop against her chic grey ensemble. K-pop inspired mismatched earrings add a rebellious streak.

IMAGE: She's pure sunshine in a white 'n' yellow halterneck dress that brings out her inner glow.

IMAGE: For romantic date nights, the peach satin corset dress, paired with golden hoop earrings that twinkle like stars, is a total dream.

IMAGE: She oozes power in these sleek black co-ords, complete with a dazzling Swarovski necklace set.

IMAGE: When it’s time to honour her roots, this fashionista flexes her style chops in antique Indian jewellery and a micro bindi

IMAGE: East-meets-West in a structured white blazer paired with a vibrant veshti skirt and golden heels that elevate Sanya's look.

