Ashnoor's A Chulbuli Pataka

Ashnoor Kaur might be just 20 years old but she’s already a powerhouse.

From starting her career at the tender age of five in Jhansi Ki Rani to winning hearts in hit shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, this girl’s been unstoppable.

With her angelic charm and down-to-earth vibe, she’s built a massive fan army.

And her style? It's a perfect mix of sweet and sassy.

Now, she’s all set to shine on the big screen in Zee Cinema’s Kisko Tha Pata, which releases on December 25.

IMAGE: Ashnoor Kaur brings her inner sea queen to life with mermaid-core aesthetics. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Ashnoor Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: She exudes luxe sophistication in a peach satin corset dress with a structured bodice.

IMAGE: She keeps it chic and playful in halterneck striped co-ords.

IMAGE: Serving edgy perfection, Ashnoor poses in a denim corset paired with sleek faux leather pants.

IMAGE: Ashnoor's dewy makeup highlights her natural beauty. She pairs it with a sparkling diamond necklace to create a timeless charm.

IMAGE: Her burgundy hair goes well with the classic striped tee and relaxed denim pants. Simple, chic and on-trend.

IMAGE: Ashnoor keeps it minimal yet stylish in a pink ribbed top. The soft pastel hue complements her feminine vibe, making it a perfect pick for a casual day out or a selfie spree.

IMAGE: The rich hue and traditional details of this gorgeous burnt orange ensemble add to her charm and vivacity.

IMAGE: Draped in vibrant orange and adorned with statement kundan jewellery, Ashnoor rocks the desi vibe.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES