Rediff.com  » Getahead » Isn't Divya Absolutely Gorgeous?

Isn't Divya Absolutely Gorgeous?

By REDIFF STYLE
May 29, 2024 10:53 IST
IMAGE: All We Imagine As Light cast members Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroona at the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Divya Prabha is proof that one can shine in simple, unfussy silhouettes.

The actor from Kerala stars in Payal Kapadia's All That We Imagine As Light that won the Grand Prix, the second-highest honour at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Coimbatore-based beauty loves to go make-up free and it's impossible to not be fida over that gorgeous face.  

She enjoys keeping things real with her style choices. 

Divya's understated wardrobe is a treasure trove of easy-going clothing that are practical choices for hot, humid days.  

IMAGE: Her white halter-neck highlights the tattoo on her arm and complements the pink sari. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Prabha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Divya is sleek in blue, with her hair pulled back into a neat bun. 
Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: This Malayali penkutti will make you fall in love with handloom saris. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Prabha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She seamlessly switches between traditional and Western wear and prefers standout shades to subdued ones. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Prabha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look like a pretty flower blooming in the midst of nature?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Prabha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Divya's easy-breezy co-ord set is a fun option for a day out. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Prabha/Instagram

