Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina

Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina

By REDIFF STYLE
May 30, 2024 08:40 IST
She's gorgeous and she's getting ready for her first movie, Ishq Vishk Rebound, opposite Rohit Saraf.

Hrithik Roshan's cousin -- she's the daughter of his chacha, composer Rajesh Roshan -- Pashmina hits the high notes when it comes to fashion. 

While she may give off Disney princess vibes in lehengas or slip into beachwear for her time with the surf, she is, at heart, 'just your friendly neighbourhood desi girl'. 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look really impressive in traditional wear? 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: This Cinderella loves gowns with halternecks and high slits.  

 

IMAGE: She elevates beach-girl dressing to a new level with her printed dress. 

 

IMAGE: In the mood for peach? Her salwar suit offers a great balance between Bollywood glam and stay-at-home chic. 

 

IMAGE: Time to fangirl over her denim dress. 

 

IMAGE: Ribbed ganji + formal pants = a memorable fashion moment. 

 

IMAGE: She steals hearts in charming beachwear that cements her position as a budding fashionista. 

REDIFF STYLE
