News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!

7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!

By REDIFF STYLE
May 30, 2024 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kashmira Pardeshi is a style maven who dresses to impress.  

Her wardrobe is part saccharine sweet, part edgy, part flirty.

But the PT Sir, Mission Mangal, The Freelancer and Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha actor's best accessory are her expressive eyes.  

IMAGE: Crumpled tee? No problem. Kashmira knows she can still make it a style moment in ab-baring separates. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Kashmira Pardeshi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She is a vision in this ivory mermaid-style gown with pretty blooms all over. 

 

IMAGE: 'And just like that', she wows in a comfy, versatile, summer-friendly look. 

 

IMAGE: Heading out for a weekend getaway? Make sure you take style tips from the actor. 

 

IMAGE: She paints a pretty picture wrapped in her nani's memories. 

 

IMAGE: Kashmira loves strappy outfits. 

 

IMAGE: She is behadh khoobsurat in this fresh-faced, out-of-bed look.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
The Style That Janhvi, Khushi, Suhana Want You To Try
The Style That Janhvi, Khushi, Suhana Want You To Try
Vincy Is Sweet, Simple And...
Vincy Is Sweet, Simple And...
Is Ritika The Girl Of Your Dreams?
Is Ritika The Girl Of Your Dreams?
What's The Problem With Jee Le Zara?
What's The Problem With Jee Le Zara?
T20 WC: Terror threat to India-Pakistan match in NYC
T20 WC: Terror threat to India-Pakistan match in NYC
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted...'
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted...'
INDIA bloc PM within 48 hrs, to be from...: Ramesh
INDIA bloc PM within 48 hrs, to be from...: Ramesh

More like this

Isn't Divya Absolutely Gorgeous?

Isn't Divya Absolutely Gorgeous?

Fierce, Fabulous Krishna

Fierce, Fabulous Krishna

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances