7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!

Kashmira Pardeshi is a style maven who dresses to impress.

Her wardrobe is part saccharine sweet, part edgy, part flirty.

But the PT Sir, Mission Mangal, The Freelancer and Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha actor's best accessory are her expressive eyes.

IMAGE: Crumpled tee? No problem. Kashmira knows she can still make it a style moment in ab-baring separates.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kashmira Pardeshi/Instagram

IMAGE: She is a vision in this ivory mermaid-style gown with pretty blooms all over.

IMAGE: 'And just like that', she wows in a comfy, versatile, summer-friendly look.

IMAGE: Heading out for a weekend getaway? Make sure you take style tips from the actor.

IMAGE: She paints a pretty picture wrapped in her nani's memories.

IMAGE: Kashmira loves strappy outfits.

IMAGE: She is behadh khoobsurat in this fresh-faced, out-of-bed look.