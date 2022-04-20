Tamannah Or Sayani: Who Wore The Sari Better?

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

It is impossible to ensure that you are the only celeb wearing a particular look to an event, especially if it has not been customised.

However, imagine what it would be like to end up wearing the same outfit to the same party.

Sayani Gupta and Tamannah Bhatia had a sartorial twinning moment where they ended up wearing the same sari to Congress politician Baba Siddique's Iftar party in Mumbai.

Both actors were spotted in Jade's white pleated sari with dainty lace and show-stopping ruffles.

Sayani teamed her sari with an embellished choli, intricate pearl choker and a white embroidered potli.

Wearing her hair in a short bob, she rounded off the look with subtle make up.

Tamannah wore the same choli as Sayani and kept her make up minimal as well.

She wore her hair in a neat pony and accessorised the look with turquoise earrings.

Who styled the sari better? Take the poll and let us know.