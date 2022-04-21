Denim Style Lessons From Models

Please click on the images for a look at model-inspired ways to style your denims.
IMAGE: Aishwarya Sushmita channels the denim-on-denim trend.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram
IMAGE: Reha Sukheja paints a happy picture in ripped denims paired with a white top.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Reha Sukheja/Instagram
IMAGE: Dipti Sharma layers up in a sweater, denim pants and sneakers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dipti Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Shubra Aiyappa opts for the classic white and blue combo.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubra Aiyappa/Instagram
IMAGE: Want to look sexy in denims? Take a cue from Natasha Ramachandran.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Ramachandran/Instagram
IMAGE: Krithika Babu showcases a whacky denim-inspired look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithika Babu/Instagram
IMAGE: Let Hemangi Parte inspire you to flaunt your love for florals.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hemangi Parte/Instagram
IMAGE: Diya Prabhakar opts for a classy, chic denim look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diya Prabhakar/Instagram
IMAGE: Denims and boots are an unmissable combination.
Pooja Mor shows you how to get the look right.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Mor/Instagram