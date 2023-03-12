News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Bridal Dreams, Served Sara Style!

Bridal Dreams, Served Sara Style!

By REDIFF STYLE
March 12, 2023 11:59 IST
Sara Ali Khan, we all know, spilt a lot of secrets while sipping that smoking cuppa on a reality show.

For one, the actor confessed how she too dreamed of an intimate balcony wedding like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, before she quickly reminded herself that she preferred to work hard and prioritise her career over affairs of the heart.

The vivacious beauty recently gave us a glimpse of how striking she would look as a bride, when she stopped the show for designer Punit Balana at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

Sara Ali Khan walks for Punit Balana at LFW x FDCI

IMAGE: Haathon Mein Mehendi Laga, Sara: Donning a surkhlaal and gold lehenga with gota and butti work, Sara made for a staggering mandap-ready dulhan.
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI

 

Sara Ali Khan walks for Punit Balana at LFW x FDCI

IMAGE: The hand-embroidered veritable garden on the showstopping outfit and dupatta was inspired from the art and craft of the Kalbelia community in Rajasthan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan walks for Punit Balana at LFW x FDCI

IMAGE: Apart from bridal reds and pinks, Balana's repertoire extended to all the heroes of an ethnic wardrobe -- flowy kurtas, kurta-kaftans and kaftan-kurtas, and skirts with bandhani prints and mirror work embroidery.
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI

 

Sara Ali Khan walks for Punit Balana at LFW x FDCI

IMAGE: Balana took the sustainable multi-event approach, offering menswear that could be mixed and matched and worn for weddings, festivals or any kind of traditional outing.
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI

 

Sara Ali Khan walks for Punit Balana at LFW x FDCI

IMAGE: The colour palette was super celebratory. With a dash of glitzy makeup, kundan and pearly accessories, the models turned the ramp into a joyous, frolicking, shaadi-friendly venue. 

 

Sara Ali Khan walks for Punit Balana at LFW x FDCI

IMAGE: A cute candid featuring the cheerily-clad designer and his peachy bridal showstopper.

 

