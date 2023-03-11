Tara's Gasp-Worthy Bridal Moment

An angelic smile to woo any strapping dulha.

A patchwork pink lehenga, equal parts contemporary and ethnic, that will conquer the entire mandap.

When Tara Sutaria plays Bridezilla on the ramp she invariably sets naya top-class bridal style standards and if you are shortly to become a bride, take notes from the Gujarat-based designer Annu Patel's gorgeous muse.

IMAGE: The bride is here but where is her baarat?

Tara's lehenga in a burst of pink is made for ladies who love theatrics at the altar.

The dupatta is extremely plain compared to the intricate work on the lehenga, but it helps balance the look.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: The red patchwork lehenga offers a Dil Lagi Kudi Gujarat Di bridal mood.

IMAGE: While this maharani-style fire engine red trad look is on point asli desi.

IMAGE: It's neither red. Nor is it pink. But a delicious carnation-carmine colour in the middle.

The shade of a shaadi costume makes all the difference. If you choose an unusual colour you will hit it clear out of the shamiana.

IMAGE: The designer with her bevy of brides. Badhaai Ho!