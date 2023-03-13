Oscars 2023: The Elephant Whisperers Wins

The 95th Annual Academy Awards have been announced. A quick look at the winners, listed in bold.

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

IMAGE: Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

IMAGE: Ke Huy Quan wins the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brendan Gleeson, Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

IMAGE: Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson accept the Best Animated Feature Film award for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

IMAGE: Ross White and James Martin accept the Best Live Action Short Film award for An Irish Goodbye. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Live Action Short Film

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR

This is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

IMAGE: Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Judy Chin and Adrien Morot accept the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award for The Whale. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Best Documentary Feature Film

WINNER: Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

IMAGE: Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for The Elephant Whisperers. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Documentary Short Film Films

WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Marsha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

IMAGE: James Friend accepts the Best Cinematography award for All Quiet on the Western Front. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Best Cinematography

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick