Yeh Hai Shanaya Ka Jalwa!

Shanaya Kapoor had one clear goal at LFW x FDCI: knock 'em down.

It doesn't get much hotter than her sashaying down the ramp in a barely-there tube top that tempted a lime yellow lehenga while a shy matching dupatta almost managed to hide from both of them.

The glossy make-up, kohl-clad eyes and pink lips only elevated the glam quotient as she nailed the flirty, feminine vibe in the vibrant three-piece.

Shanaya, who has managed stunning appearances even when captured by the paparazzi, dominated the runway as she turned showstopper for Arpita Mehta.

IMAGE: Nothing screams cool-summer-girl louder than that bright lemon-yellow hue.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

IMAGE: Bonus points for the soft, permed hair that rode all the way down, giving her a demure yet sophisticated look.