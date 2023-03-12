Yeh Hai Shanaya Ka Jalwa!

Shanaya Kapoor had one clear goal at LFW x FDCI: knock 'em down.
It doesn't get much hotter than her sashaying down the ramp in a barely-there tube top that tempted a lime yellow lehenga while a shy matching dupatta almost managed to hide from both of them.
The glossy make-up, kohl-clad eyes and pink lips only elevated the glam quotient as she nailed the flirty, feminine vibe in the vibrant three-piece.
Shanaya, who has managed stunning appearances even when captured by the paparazzi, dominated the runway as she turned showstopper for Arpita Mehta.