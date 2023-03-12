News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Yeh Hai Shanaya Ka Jalwa!

Yeh Hai Shanaya Ka Jalwa!

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: March 12, 2023 12:55 IST
Shanaya Kapoor had one clear goal at LFW x FDCI: knock 'em down. 

It doesn't get much hotter than her sashaying down the ramp in a barely-there tube top that tempted a lime yellow lehenga while a shy matching dupatta almost managed to hide from both of them. 

The glossy make-up, kohl-clad eyes and pink lips only elevated the glam quotient as she nailed the flirty, feminine vibe in the vibrant three-piece.

Shanaya, who has managed stunning appearances even when captured by the paparazzi, dominated the runway as she turned showstopper for Arpita Mehta. 

IMAGE: Nothing screams cool-summer-girl louder than that bright lemon-yellow hue.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

 

IMAGE: Bonus points for the soft, permed hair that rode all the way down, giving her a demure yet sophisticated look.
 

REDIFF STYLE
