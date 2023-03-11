Seen Shilpa's Blush-Worthy Jumpsuit?

It's safe to say that the stunning Shilpa Shetty captures hearts every single time she steps on the ramp.

This Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI season was no different. She pushed the envelope and took over the runway in a gorgeous jumpsuit.

The strappy outfit featured a ruched bodice and a peek-a-boo at the waist. It was layered with a matching blazer that screamed 'dopamine dressing' from a mile away. Though it even covered her toes, it made her look sizzlingly hot!

Finishing touches included red lips and shining, shoulder-length, brown-streaked hair.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com