Rediff.com  » Getahead » Seen Shilpa's Blush-Worthy Jumpsuit?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 11, 2023 08:55 IST
It's safe to say that the stunning Shilpa Shetty captures hearts every single time she steps on the ramp. 

This Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI season was no different. She pushed the envelope and took over the runway in a gorgeous jumpsuit.

The strappy outfit featured a ruched bodice and a peek-a-boo at the waist. It was layered with a matching blazer that screamed 'dopamine dressing' from a mile away. Though it even covered her toes, it made her look sizzlingly hot!

Finishing touches included red lips and shining, shoulder-length, brown-streaked hair. 

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

 

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
