Welcome Back, Sushmita!

Welcome Back, Sushmita!

By REDIFF STYLE
March 12, 2023 12:25 IST
She's a warrior. A fighter.

And, with her gorgeous smile lighting up her face, Sushmita Sen proved she is 'ready for some life again' as she strode the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI ramp.

Though it's just been a few days after her heart attack, the beauty queen wore an understated yet classy lehenga by designer Anushree Reddy and, unmistakably, her courageous spirit as well. 

IMAGE: 'A walk to remember. I celebrate life. Jhoom!' wrote Sushmita on Instagram. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: According to Sushmita, 'The collection is about apsaras and the magical world of powerful women.
'To be Anushree's muse was truly special, especially because I was born in Hyderabad where she is also from.
'She made me come alive and it felt like a rebirth considering all the excitement my life has offered me lately.
'She put me in a colour that I had never expected would look so good on me.'
 

 

IMAGE: Are you suddenly feeling like autumn seeing Carol Gracias in this beautiful shade?

 

IMAGE: This model shows why a minty fresh pastel green should be every bridesmaid's number one choice in 2023. 

 

IMAGE: Anushree Reddy's collection had warm tones and minimalistic styles with just the right amount of sparkle and shine. 

 

IMAGE: Take a bow Anushree and Sushmita for a fabulous show. 

REDIFF STYLE
