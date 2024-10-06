News
Women's T20 WC PHOTOS: Pak collapse against India's bowling attack

Women's T20 WC PHOTOS: Pak collapse against India's bowling attack

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 06, 2024 17:31 IST
IMAGES from the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday

Renuka Singh Thakur

IMAGE: Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates with teammates. Photograph: ICC/X

The Indian bowling unit fired in unison against a clueless Pakistan, restricting the arch-rivals to a lowly 105 for 8 in their second group league game of the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Having conceded 160 against New Zealand on a slow track under lights in their opener, the Indian bowlers read the pitch well, and more importantly, took the pace off deliveries to make stroke-making all the more difficult.

 

Richa Ghosh

IMAGE: Richa Ghosh's catch to dismiss Pakistan captain Fatima Sana was the highlight of the match. Photograph: ICC/X

Such was their control that Indian bowlers were able to deliver 58 dot balls.

Seamers Renuka Singh Thakur (1/23) and Arundhati Reddy (3/19) neither erred in line nor in length while off-spinners Deepti Sharma (1/24) and Shreyanka Patil (2/12) got enough grip and bounce to keep the Pakistani batters on tenterhooks.

Shreyanka Patil

IMAGE: Shreyanka Patil celebrates with Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: ICC/X

Leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (1/24) went for a few boundaries but got rival skipper Fatima Sana with a big leg-break after the batter was brilliantly snapped by Richa Ghosh behind the stumps.

Renuka bowled a tight first over and her inswinger had Gull Feroza (0) bowled through the gate.

Deepti Sharma

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates with Jemimah Rodrigues. Photograph: ICC/X

Deepti, who gave a much better account of herself, albeit against an inferior batting lineup, decreased the pace of her deliveries and also flighted a few.

Sidra Amin (8 off 11 balls), who wanted to get a move on, tried to slog sweep one but the ball bounced off her pads and rolled onto the stumps.

Pakistan managed only 29 for 2 in the powerplay and the Indian bowlers increased their stranglehold on the opposition batters.

Renuka Singh Thakur

Arundhati was unlucky as Asha dropped a dolly when opener Muneeba Ali's (17) ramp scoop was there for the taking. Reddy, however, had Omaima Sohail in the same over when the right-hander's uppish drive was easily taken by Shafali Verma at mid-off.

The left-handed Muneeba was dismissed when she tried to give Shreyanka the charge and the off-spinner cleverly shortened the length and also got the ball to turn enough for Richa to complete the stumping.

Tottering at 41 for 4 at the halfway stage, Pakistan batters were unable to even push the ball in the gaps, and it was veteran Nida Dar's 28 off 34 balls that took them past 100-run mark.

Source: PTI
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

