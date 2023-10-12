Hey Hrithik, Have You Watched Saba On The Ramp?

Three celebs, one show.

When Raw Mango's Sanjay Garg decided to showcase at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, he chose not one but three showstoppers.

Karisma Kapoor. Kalki Koechlin. And Saba Azad.

The show, titled Children Of The Night was an ode to simple, straightforward styles and featured 'innovations in textiles'; brocade was made to resemble knitwear and metallics got their share of the limelight.

IMAGE: Saba was a sight to behold in a bronze pantsuit.

She maintained a poker face despite the loud cheering from the audience.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Karisma was unrecognisable in this inflated black and gold outfit that did no justice to her svelte figure.

IMAGE: The otherwise vibrant Kalki sobered down and showed how innovation with the sari never stops.

IMAGE: Umm, where do the hands go?

IMAGE: The designer's love for glittering metallics was so dialled up that some outfits actually ended up looking like bright gift wrappers.

IMAGE: Finally, Kalki, Karisma and Saba smile!

IMAGE: Say hello to Sanjay Garg, the man behind Raw Mango.