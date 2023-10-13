News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sanjana's Gorgeous Vacation Styles

Sanjana's Gorgeous Vacation Styles

By REDIFF STYLE
October 13, 2023 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vacay fashion with a hint of playfulness... Sanjana Sanghi's stunning wardrobe is waiting to be recreated on your next holiday.

She's got a wanderlust-inducing closet that will make your time watching the sunset worth talking about.

IMAGE: Denims. Boots. Shades. Sling bag. Sanjana ranks comfort as a top priority when she travels.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who needs full sleeves, when you can experiment with cape versions that flutter in the breeze.

 

IMAGE: When Sanjana's on holiday, she has to wear denims that have plenty of pockets.

 

IMAGE: The actress is happy to help you nail a gulabi moment, complete with bucket hat and cute smile.

 

IMAGE: When in Florence, it's time to bring out your flirty dresses.

 

IMAGE: Stripes are cool, especially when they are a part of strapless, halter-neck dresses.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Refreshingly Stylish, Harleen!
Refreshingly Stylish, Harleen!
Why Yami Is Totally Crushworthy!
Why Yami Is Totally Crushworthy!
Va-Va-Voom Wamiqa!
Va-Va-Voom Wamiqa!
How Amazon Works With Indian Railways
How Amazon Works With Indian Railways
Situation was pretty messy: Indians return from Israel
Situation was pretty messy: Indians return from Israel
Let Your Child Fund Their Education!
Let Your Child Fund Their Education!
Bhagwan Bharose Review
Bhagwan Bharose Review

More like this

Azmeri's Khufiya Fashion Fundas!

Azmeri's Khufiya Fashion Fundas!

Sunny Will Cast A Spell On You

Sunny Will Cast A Spell On You

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances