Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!

Right now, who wouldn't love to be dressed for a garba night?

As Navratri kicks in, apart from the catchy music and appetizing vegetarian fare, every woman is thinking about what she should wear.

Parul Gulati comes to the rescue with her dandiya look that's perfect to show off your dance moves.

The actress played muse to designer Swati Vijaivargie, whose LFW x FDCI collection, Gulaal, was inspired by Indian crafts.

Each outfit represented 'colours, motifs, soul, society, architecture, nature and heritage'.

IMAGE: Yup, Parul is ready for the festive season.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Wish to avoid heavy embroidery and embellishments? Try something as vibrant as this outfit.

IMAGE: This desi superwoman wears her dupatta like a sleeveless cape and earns her stripes with a fusion drape.

IMAGE: For the love of coords and kaftans.