Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Doesn't Diana Look Delightful?

Doesn't Diana Look Delightful?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: October 17, 2023 13:50 IST
Pretty. Chic. Perfect to fault! Honestly, who wouldn't want to be Diana Penty for a day? 

The actress, who turned into a contemporary bride for Paulmi and Harsh at LFW x FDCI, looked like a gorgeous doll. 

The centre-parted hair that ended in a messy bun framed her delicate face beautifully as she showed off a fitted ivory blouse and floral skirt. 

IMAGE: Regal... amazing... we're running out of adjectives for Diana's stunning look.
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hotter than the October heat? You bet! We're melting...

 

IMAGE: The magic of black and silver reimagined in an unbuttoned pantsuit. 

 

IMAGE: There's nothing rosier than those flowers on this model's cape. It's a great way to incorporate fresh blooms into your look. 

 

IMAGE: Harsh and Paulmi with their leading lady. 

