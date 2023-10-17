Doesn't Diana Look Delightful?

Pretty. Chic. Perfect to fault! Honestly, who wouldn't want to be Diana Penty for a day?

The actress, who turned into a contemporary bride for Paulmi and Harsh at LFW x FDCI, looked like a gorgeous doll.

The centre-parted hair that ended in a messy bun framed her delicate face beautifully as she showed off a fitted ivory blouse and floral skirt.

IMAGE: Regal... amazing... we're running out of adjectives for Diana's stunning look.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Hotter than the October heat? You bet! We're melting...

IMAGE: The magic of black and silver reimagined in an unbuttoned pantsuit.

IMAGE: There's nothing rosier than those flowers on this model's cape. It's a great way to incorporate fresh blooms into your look.

IMAGE: Harsh and Paulmi with their leading lady.