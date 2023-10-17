Doesn't Sobhita Look Wonderful In White?

White seemed to be the most beloved colour on the LFW x FDCI ramp.

Among those who presented it ravishingly well was Sobhita Dhulipala.

As the showstopper for De Belle's collection, Nazara -- which took you back to the 19th century with its 'subdued palette of dusky earthy tones' -- Sobhita was offered yet another exciting option for a new age bride.

IMAGE: Why do you need make-up when you can show off a lehenga as beautiful as the one Sobhita is wearing?

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Sequinned gloves with traditional Indian wear? Now that's a trend to watch out for.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look ethereal in this lovely dusky pink outfit?

The necklace-like addition to the blouse draws attention to the model's svelte waist.

IMAGE: Now, that definitely a different way of wearing a sari.

IMAGE: Twice as nice! Designer Nancy Luharuwalla shares the limelight with Sobhita.