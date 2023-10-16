Can You Take Your Eyes Off Kiara?

Part vampy, part dreamy, Kiara Advani waltzed straight into our hearts in a fitted dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The off-the-shoulder design was a great showcase for her chiselled shoulders while the see-through skirt played peekaboo with her toned pins.

IMAGE: Those fierce eyes. That confident smile. And that stunning outfit.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Designers Shane and Falguni knew they had picked the perfect showstopper.

IMAGE: While the collection was inspired by street culture, the designers made sure it had an element of sensuality as well.

IMAGE: Sequins added a festive touch and the netted fabric gives this look an edgy appeal.

IMAGE: The designers hit a new note with androgynous fashion as they made it bold and shimmering.