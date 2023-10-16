When Sanjana Turned Into A Royal Dulhania!

Romance was in the air for Sanjana Sanghi, who showed up as a coy royal bride for designer Anju Modi's collection, Glitterati.
The actress looked ravishing in an ivory and gold lehenga-choli with a dupatta draped around her head.
The intricate choker and side-swept hair enhanced those cute princess vibes.
IMAGE: Sanjana is never afraid to go with a dazzling lehenga that shows off her patli kamariya.
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram
IMAGE: The designer continued her love affair with lovely colour combos like lilac and black.
IMAGE: Asymmetrical tassels on the waist and the velvet purple cape lent the lehenga a royal touch.
PS: Do you know why the colour purple was reserved for royals at one point? It was because the dye was very expensive to make; it created from a particular kind of snail shell that was extremely difficult to source. And, of course, the royals wanted something as unique as that exclusively for themselves.
IMAGE: Namaste Anjuji.