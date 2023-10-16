News
When Sanjana Turned Into A Royal Dulhania!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 16, 2023 14:42 IST
Romance was in the air for Sanjana Sanghi, who showed up as a coy royal bride for designer Anju Modi's collection, Glitterati.

The actress looked ravishing in an ivory and gold lehenga-choli with a dupatta draped around her head.

The intricate choker and side-swept hair enhanced those cute princess vibes.  

IMAGE: Sanjana is never afraid to go with a dazzling lehenga that shows off her patli kamariya.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The designer continued her love affair with lovely colour combos like lilac and black. 

 

IMAGE: Asymmetrical tassels on the waist and the velvet purple cape lent the lehenga a royal touch. 
PS: Do you know why the colour purple was reserved for royals at one point? It was because the dye was very expensive to make; it created from a particular kind of snail shell that was extremely difficult to source. And, of course, the royals wanted something as unique as that exclusively for themselves.

 

IMAGE: Namaste Anjuji.

REDIFF STYLE
