Does Vijay Have A Shaadi-wala Message For Tamannah?

Does Vijay Have A Shaadi-wala Message For Tamannah?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 16, 2023 15:48 IST
If Tamannah Bhatia was a modern bride, boyfriend Vijay Varma -- whose star is definitely on the ascent -- decided to become a traditional dulha.

In a room full of fashionistas, he looked like he was ready to climb the ghodi.   

Dhoti, kurta, bandhgala, silk shawl and pearl necklace in place, he even applied surma to complete the look.  

IMAGE: Meet the groom, clad in Tarun Tahiliani's latest creation.
'We brought in the baraat energy and celebration,' says the actor.
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The kaala chasma was firmly in place.

 

IMAGE: The designer chose bright colours for the friends of the groom. 

 

IMAGE: But stuck to the classic ivory and off-white for the dulha.

 

IMAGE: Flared kurtadhoti and sunglasses make this a winning combo. 

