Be Bold, Be Malaika

Malaika Arora is proof that workwear need not be boring or stuffy.

Her formal brown silhouette, which screams HAWT, combines the vibes of the '80s power suit with the flirtiness of the '90s.

Designer Shweta Kapur's collection, 20, gave the audience a glimpse of her version of the 'It Girl' and she chose the Chaiyya Chaiyya beauty to present the most promising look.

IMAGE: Malaika's outfit is a mishran of business and glamour.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: The designer had a similar combination for men too.



IMAGE: Not the kind of stuff you could wear to office unless that trench coat comes with buttons. Where, we wonder, would you wear that? At the Met Gala

IMAGE: Oversized jackets are making their way into boardrooms as well.

IMAGE: Two stunning ladies in a single frame.