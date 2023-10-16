News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Be Bold, Be Malaika

Be Bold, Be Malaika

By REDIFF STYLE
October 16, 2023 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Malaika Arora is proof that workwear need not be boring or stuffy.  

Her formal brown silhouette, which screams HAWT, combines the vibes of the '80s power suit with the flirtiness of the '90s.

Designer Shweta Kapur's collection, 20, gave the audience a glimpse of her version of the 'It Girl' and she chose the Chaiyya Chaiyya beauty to present the most promising look.   

IMAGE: Malaika's outfit is a mishran of business and glamour. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The designer had a similar combination for men too. 

 

IMAGE: Not the kind of stuff you could wear to office unless that trench coat comes with buttons.
Where, we wonder, would you wear that? At the Met Gala?

 

IMAGE: Oversized jackets are making their way into boardrooms as well. 

 

IMAGE: Two stunning ladies in a single frame. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Isn't Tara Sutaria As Pretty As A Flower?
Isn't Tara Sutaria As Pretty As A Flower?
Unapologetically Beautiful, Rakul!
Unapologetically Beautiful, Rakul!
Runway Brides Parineeti And Tamannaah
Runway Brides Parineeti And Tamannaah
K'taka man held for posting video praising Hamas
K'taka man held for posting video praising Hamas
Realty stocks may ride on the back of robust Q2
Realty stocks may ride on the back of robust Q2
Nithari killings: Surender Koli, Pandher acquitted
Nithari killings: Surender Koli, Pandher acquitted
Kareena Waited 23 Years To Play THIS character
Kareena Waited 23 Years To Play THIS character

More like this

Can You Take Your Eyes Off Kiara?

Can You Take Your Eyes Off Kiara?

Ananya's Toned Legs Steal The Show!

Ananya's Toned Legs Steal The Show!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances