Rediff.com  » Getahead » Wondering why Neha-Angad are looking jhakaas?

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: October 12, 2022 14:08 IST
When you are at a fashion week, what do you expect?

Dashingly dressed celebs and fashionistas of course.

Look who we spotted at Designer Anamika Khanna's opening show for the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Celebs attending Anamika Khanna's show at FDCIxLakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia look stunning in custom outfits designed by Anamika Khanna.
Neha's printed shrug with 3D artwork finds a lovely companion in Angad's dotted black and white look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Celebs attending Anamika Khanna's show at FDCIxLakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: Mix and match gets a new meaning as patchwork denim sleeves join Shibani Dandekar's flowery co-ord set.
Add an irregular hemline and you're on the cutting edge of fashion.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Celebs attending Anamika Khanna's show at FDCIxLakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: Singer Sona Mohapatra's style has always been hatke.
For fashion week, the singer takes an interestingly patterned corset top and teams it with loose black pants.
Keeping the focus on the outfit, she leaves her neck, shoulders and hands bare.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani

 

Celebs attending Anamika Khanna's show at FDCIxLakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor -- would you believe he's 65 years old? -- reminds us why he's the baap of fashion.
His daughters, Sonam and Rhea, are ardent Anamika Khanna fans.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Celebs attending Anamika Khanna's show at FDCIxLakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: Masoom Minawala adds a dash of sexiness to her outfit by baring her shoulders and her midriff.
The fashion curator and entrepreneur has had a landmark 2022 with memorable appearances at Milan and Cannes this year.
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Celebs attending Anamika Khanna's show at FDCIxLakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: Singer-composer Armaan Malik accessorises his kurta with a pearl necklace.
Was he inspired by Arjun Kapoor?
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

Celebs attending Anamika Khanna's show at FDCIxLakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: A stunning necklace.
A few bracelets.
Three or four rings.
B-Town's favourite stylist and creative director, Anaita Shroff, shows you just how you can turn your everyday outfit into party wear.
Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra -- just as ageless as Anil Kapoor -- remains cool and casual.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Fab layering melds beautifully into this fusion outfit -- won't that top look just as gorgeous with a sari? -- and a simple top knot has everyone looking at a gorgeous Patralekhaa.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Influencer Zoebb A Khan and singer Ramona Arena put in a cute appearance.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
