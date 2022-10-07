News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Marathi Mulgi Nora, Dazzling Shriya

Marathi Mulgi Nora, Dazzling Shriya

By Rediff Get Ahead
October 07, 2022 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The mood board this week clearly favoured monochrome.

Simple! Subdued! Minimalist! Barring a few exceptions like Nora Fatehi who was in sync with the festive spirit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

Accessories and an unusual choli (in this case one that's embellished with sequins and crystals) are the easiest way to turn a simple sari from drab to fab.

Here, Nora Fatehi makes a compelling case for a green sari accentuated with a blouse that's high on drama.

The Maharashtrian nath and traditional jewellery (by Anmol) amp up the traditional attitude.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar brought back 90s patchwork denims, but with her own signature spin.

She slicked her hair into a bun to give the long dangley earrings the attention they deserve.

The bedazzled bag and Joolry rings added just the right amount of sparkle, especially when paired with the oversized blazer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Let's admit there's something magical about the play of black and white in Tamannaah Bhatia's understated lehenga-bustier combo.

It's subtle yet striking, allowing the actress to shine.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Kapoor's all-white outfit is an effortless nod to single-colour dressing.

It's a classic combo, but the flared pants and the full-sleeve corset-style top have a modern twist.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twyla Treasures/Instagram

Kriti Sanon chooses a modern take on the LBD.

The black figure-hugging number when paired with the simple yet striking gold hoops and matching Twyla Treasures rings is a match made in heaven.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu/Instagram

White and black is definitely the colour of the week. Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was dressed in the colour scheme as well.

The perfectly tilted beret adds a touch of sophistication, so does the blazer thrown over the shoulder.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Karishma Kapoor: Princess On The Ramp
Karishma Kapoor: Princess On The Ramp
How To Rock A Pantsuit Like Mrunal
How To Rock A Pantsuit Like Mrunal
Deepika D-A-Z-Z-L-E-S Paris
Deepika D-A-Z-Z-L-E-S Paris
Govt asks CJI Lalit to name his successor: Sources
Govt asks CJI Lalit to name his successor: Sources
Hearing Loss in Your 20s? 12 Reasons
Hearing Loss in Your 20s? 12 Reasons
Delhi excise policy: ED raids in 3 states underway
Delhi excise policy: ED raids in 3 states underway
Sajid Khan To Be Evicted From Bigg Boss?
Sajid Khan To Be Evicted From Bigg Boss?

More like this

What's Sonakshi Showing Off?

What's Sonakshi Showing Off?

Shine On Diana!

Shine On Diana!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances