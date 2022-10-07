Marathi Mulgi Nora, Dazzling Shriya

The mood board this week clearly favoured monochrome.

Simple! Subdued! Minimalist! Barring a few exceptions like Nora Fatehi who was in sync with the festive spirit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

Accessories and an unusual choli (in this case one that's embellished with sequins and crystals) are the easiest way to turn a simple sari from drab to fab.

Here, Nora Fatehi makes a compelling case for a green sari accentuated with a blouse that's high on drama.

The Maharashtrian nath and traditional jewellery (by Anmol) amp up the traditional attitude.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar brought back 90s patchwork denims, but with her own signature spin.

She slicked her hair into a bun to give the long dangley earrings the attention they deserve.

The bedazzled bag and Joolry rings added just the right amount of sparkle, especially when paired with the oversized blazer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Let's admit there's something magical about the play of black and white in Tamannaah Bhatia's understated lehenga-bustier combo.

It's subtle yet striking, allowing the actress to shine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Kapoor's all-white outfit is an effortless nod to single-colour dressing.

It's a classic combo, but the flared pants and the full-sleeve corset-style top have a modern twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twyla Treasures/Instagram

Kriti Sanon chooses a modern take on the LBD.

The black figure-hugging number when paired with the simple yet striking gold hoops and matching Twyla Treasures rings is a match made in heaven.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu/Instagram

White and black is definitely the colour of the week. Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was dressed in the colour scheme as well.

The perfectly tilted beret adds a touch of sophistication, so does the blazer thrown over the shoulder.