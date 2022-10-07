News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Vote For The HOTTEST Showstopper!

By Rediff Get Ahead
October 07, 2022 15:08 IST
B-Town celebs were unbeatable on the Bombay Times Fashion Week ramp.

They came decked in all their finery (mostly bridal), serving some memorable style moments for the festive season.

Scroll on for the very best runway look, and don't forget to vote for your favourite showstopper.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: We start off with the lovely Tara Sutaria who was a blushing bride in red (and black).
No dupatta. No over-the-top make up. She definitely set the bar high for new brides.

  

IMAGE: Shriya Saran proved that floral silhouettes aren't just for the beach.
Add a glittering emerald neckpiece and they are perfect for an evening look. 

 

IMAGE: A radiant Hina Khan brought the festive fever onto the ramp.
Twirling in glee, she stole the show in a lehenga covered in sequins.

 

IMAGE: Yes, Karishma Kapoor can pull off anything -- all she needed was a dusty pink and pale blue lehenga with buckets of alluring confidence.

 

IMAGE: When it comes to bold fashion statements, Mrunal Thakur is not one to shy away.
She proved golden chains are all you need to toughen up a brocade pantsuit.

 

IMAGE: Dancing queen Malaika Arora didn't shy away from baring her abs in a traditional outfit.
The lemon yellow lehenga paired with lime green and gold bangles is perfection.

 

IMAGE: When Elnaaz Norouzi is on the ramp, it's hard to look elsewhere.
Her kali-work lehenga came with a veil and a cap. Brides to-be, does this look interest you?

 

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha strut her stuff in red, bringing oomph to the ramp with a high-slit and 100 watt smile.
The laced-up heels gave all a glimpse of her tattoo.

 

IMAGE: Diana Penty was decked to the nines in black bridal finery.
Plan to take a cue from her and add the colour to your festive repertoire? It's time you gave her your vote.

 

IMAGE: 'Traditional beauty' is how we'd describe Dia Mirza who won hearts with her mochi embroidered lehenga.
Plus points to her for wearing her hair in curls -- a look that's far out of her comfort zone.

 

IMAGE: Surabhi Chandna was every inch the diva in a fuschia pink lehenga with a matching choli.
The stone necklace made the look far from boring.

Each of the showstoppers glammed up the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion Week. But who is the hottest of them all? Take the poll below and let us know.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
