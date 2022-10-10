Sanjana's Cool, Casual, Styles

Her wardrobe's got a heavy dose of style inspiration.

She's unafraid to give prints a go.

Her Instagram timeline is proof of her love for solid colours.

And she's constantly on the lookout for new pairings.

Time to look into Sanjana Sanghi's closet for fashion tips.

IMAGE: Sanjana aces beachwear in floral prints by seamlessly matching her ab-baring cropped top with a matching fitted skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

IMAGE: She looks ready to zoom off in a multi-colour co-ord set that's classy yet fun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

IMAGE: Staying true to her love of prints, she steals the show in a one-shoulder dress.

It's the perfect wardrobe fit to take you from day to night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Mhaisalkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Subtle make up, comfortable lace bustier, plenty of tie-dye, hot pants... Sanjana hits the beach in ultra-wearable, comfy separates while flaunting her toned tummy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram