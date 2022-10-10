News
Sanjana's Cool, Casual, Styles

By Rediff Get Ahead
October 10, 2022 12:39 IST
Her wardrobe's got a heavy dose of style inspiration.

She's unafraid to give prints a go.

Her Instagram timeline is proof of her love for solid colours.

And she's constantly on the lookout for new pairings.

Time to look into Sanjana Sanghi's closet for fashion tips.

IMAGE: Sanjana aces beachwear in floral prints by seamlessly matching her ab-baring cropped top with a matching fitted skirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She looks ready to zoom off in a multi-colour co-ord set that's classy yet fun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Staying true to her love of prints, she steals the show in a one-shoulder dress.
It's the perfect wardrobe fit to take you from day to night.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Mhaisalkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Subtle make up, comfortable lace bustier, plenty of tie-dye, hot pants... Sanjana hits the beach in ultra-wearable, comfy separates while flaunting her toned tummy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actress is ready to dance the night away in a blazer dress with her hair worn in loose waves that encapsulates her signature style.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram
