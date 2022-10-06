What's Sonakshi Showing Off?

Would you be excited if we told you that you can get perfectly manicured nails in your favourite shade so you can change it every day to match your clothes?

Mumbai entrepreneur Srishti Raai, who started the label SOEZI in May to popularise the concept of DIY nails in India, made her debut at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Srishti themed her latest press-on nails collection Show Off to flaunt this idea to the world.

And Sonakshi Sinha as the showstopper totally nailed the show with her bubbly energy.

Sona looked party ready in a red cutout dress from Falguni Shane Peacock. But the actor's full sleeved semi-sheer sequinned outfit featuring a thigh slit wasn't just the highlight of the evening.

Did you notice her glossy stiletto nails? These DIY easy-on and off nails are part of the label's latest press-on nail collection.

Named Blair, Sona's showstopping set currently retails at ₹2,299 on the SOEZI Web site.

Sona who is SOEZI's brand ambassador, also flaunted her matching eye makeup as she posed around the giant magnifying glass set up by Stylist Mohit Rai to highlight the details of the new collection.

The models added to the drama by posing around the smart set up.

The Show Off collection featured a range of adhesive nails in various shapes, length and shades, all designed for the festive season.

This one, named Whimsical, is glossy with a bit of glitter and retails at ₹2,199.

Srishti Raai, the stunning young entrepreneur, is all smiles as she poses with Sonakshi.