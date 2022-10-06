News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's Sonakshi Showing Off?

What's Sonakshi Showing Off?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 06, 2022 10:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Would you be excited if we told you that you can get perfectly manicured nails in your favourite shade so you can change it every day to match your clothes?

Mumbai entrepreneur Srishti Raai, who started the label SOEZI in May to popularise the concept of DIY nails in India, made her debut at the Bombay Times Fashion Week.

Srishti themed her latest press-on nails collection Show Off to flaunt this idea to the world.

And Sonakshi Sinha as the showstopper totally nailed the show with her bubbly energy.

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Srishti Raai's SOEZI at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Sona looked party ready in a red cutout dress from Falguni Shane Peacock. But the actor's full sleeved semi-sheer sequinned outfit featuring a thigh slit wasn't just the highlight of the evening.

 

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Srishti Raai's SOEZI at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Did you notice her glossy stiletto nails? These DIY easy-on and off nails are part of the label's latest press-on nail collection.
Named Blair, Sona's showstopping set currently retails at ₹2,299 on the SOEZI Web site.

 

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Srishti Raai's SOEZI at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Sona who is SOEZI's brand ambassador, also flaunted her matching eye makeup as she posed around the giant magnifying glass set up by Stylist Mohit Rai to highlight the details of the new collection.

 

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Srishti Raai's SOEZI at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

The models added to the drama by posing around the smart set up.

 

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Srishti Raai's SOEZI at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

The Show Off collection featured a range of adhesive nails in various shapes, length and shades, all designed for the festive season.

 

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Srishti Raai's SOEZI at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

This one, named Whimsical, is glossy with a bit of glitter and retails at ₹2,199.

 

Sonakshi Sinha walks for Srishti Raai's SOEZI at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Srishti Raai, the stunning young entrepreneur, is all smiles as she poses with Sonakshi.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Shine On Diana!
Shine On Diana!
How To Rock A Pantsuit Like Mrunal
How To Rock A Pantsuit Like Mrunal
Shriya's Fun Way To Wear Florals
Shriya's Fun Way To Wear Florals
Abducted Sikh family, including baby, found dead in US
Abducted Sikh family, including baby, found dead in US
If You're A Young Indian, Read This Pls!
If You're A Young Indian, Read This Pls!
Bumrah Lashes Out At Critics
Bumrah Lashes Out At Critics
Bring Back The Cup Guys!
Bring Back The Cup Guys!

More like this

Dia's 75-Day STUNNING Gold Lehenga

Dia's 75-Day STUNNING Gold Lehenga

Karishma Kapoor: Princess On The Ramp

Karishma Kapoor: Princess On The Ramp

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances