Masoom Makes Milan Fashion Week Debut

Masoom Minawala made her debut at Milan Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for Vaishali S.

'What a wonderful evening!' posted Vaishali on Instagram sharing pics of Masoom's debut.

'Special thank you and lots of love to Masoom Minawala for walking for the Vaishali S show. This was really special.'

Vaishali added that it felt like breaking three glass ceilings. 'You know that my mission is bringing Indian weaves across the globe, and this is putting them on the other big world stage.'

'It is more meaningful that a woman is doing that, and on top of it, a woman from a non-metro Indian environment.'

Please click on the images for a better look at Masoom's debut in Milan.

IMAGE: 'I would be lying if I said I didn't dream it,' shared Masoom talking about her Milan Fashion Week debut.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Masoom Minawala/Instagram and Vaishali S/Instagram

IMAGE: Looking poised and confident in the green silhouette, she revealed that it was an honour to be the showstopper for Vaishali's show.

IMAGE: These ladies will drive you green with envy!

Masoom and Vaishali come together for a pic.

'Vaishali S, you make us all so proud with your dedication to Indian weaves and craftsmanship,' Masoom shared. 'It is an honour to support you in this moment.'