News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Masoom Makes Milan Fashion Week Debut

Masoom Makes Milan Fashion Week Debut

By Rediff Get Ahead
February 28, 2022 17:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Masoom Minawala made her debut at Milan Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for Vaishali S.

'What a wonderful evening!' posted Vaishali on Instagram sharing pics of Masoom's debut.

'Special thank you and lots of love to Masoom Minawala for walking for the Vaishali S show. This was really special.'

Vaishali added that it felt like breaking three glass ceilings. 'You know that my mission is bringing Indian weaves across the globe, and this is putting them on the other big world stage.'

'It is more meaningful that a woman is doing that, and on top of it, a woman from a non-metro Indian environment.'

Please click on the images for a better look at Masoom's debut in Milan.

IMAGE: 'I would be lying if I said I didn't dream it,' shared Masoom talking about her Milan Fashion Week debut.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Masoom Minawala/Instagram and Vaishali S/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Looking poised and confident in the green silhouette, she revealed that it was an honour to be the showstopper for Vaishali's show.

 

IMAGE: These ladies will drive you green with envy!
Masoom and Vaishali come together for a pic.
'Vaishali S, you make us all so proud with your dedication to Indian weaves and craftsmanship,' Masoom shared. 'It is an honour to support you in this moment.'

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Vaishali S creates history in Paris
Vaishali S creates history in Paris
Look who returned to New York Fashion Week!
Look who returned to New York Fashion Week!
The Indian who wowed at NY Fashion Week
The Indian who wowed at NY Fashion Week
'Manmohan Desai was such great fun'
'Manmohan Desai was such great fun'
Covid originated in animals at Wuhan market: Studies
Covid originated in animals at Wuhan market: Studies
Medvedev dethrones Djokovic to become World No 1
Medvedev dethrones Djokovic to become World No 1
Mohanlal: An Emperor Defeated By Love
Mohanlal: An Emperor Defeated By Love

More like this

How Masoom Made Waves at Cannes

How Masoom Made Waves at Cannes

The fashion outsider making waves in Milan and NYC

The fashion outsider making waves in Milan and NYC

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances