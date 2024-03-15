News
When Ratna Pathak Shah Made Mrs Sarabhai Nervous!

When Ratna Pathak Shah Made Mrs Sarabhai Nervous!

By REDIFF STYLE
March 15, 2024 14:39 IST
Urvashi Kaur's hatke collection for Lakme Fashion Week had an interesting line up of celebs as well.

Ratna Pathak Shah, Tillotama Shome and Shweta Tripathi Sharma... each sporting a look that did absolute justice to their personality.

On the ramp, less was more with 'genderless cuts, ageless designs and seasonless styles' crafted in a durable new textile: handwoven denim.

The idea was to present 'clothes that last' and 'memories infused in materiality'.

IMAGE: Ratna is such a charmer. Grey locks styled in a chic bob and the flowing, deconstructed dress made her look so graceful and elegant. 
What say, Mrs Sarabhai?
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

 

IMAGE: Tillotama is ready to paint the dance floor red at a party by the bay. 

 

IMAGE: Shweta's simple cotton dress gets an awesome lift with the brocade coat. 

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal resembled a midsummer dream in a delicious shade of chocolate. 

 

IMAGE: Take what could have been a lungi and kurta, add an imaginative twist, and this interesting garment is what you get.  

 

IMAGE: No two colours or styles were alike in this collection. 

 

IMAGE: The sheer brilliance of the show reflected in the choice of models. 

