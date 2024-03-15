When Ratna Pathak Shah Made Mrs Sarabhai Nervous!

Urvashi Kaur's hatke collection for Lakme Fashion Week had an interesting line up of celebs as well.

Ratna Pathak Shah, Tillotama Shome and Shweta Tripathi Sharma... each sporting a look that did absolute justice to their personality.

On the ramp, less was more with 'genderless cuts, ageless designs and seasonless styles' crafted in a durable new textile: handwoven denim.

The idea was to present 'clothes that last' and 'memories infused in materiality'.

IMAGE: Ratna is such a charmer. Grey locks styled in a chic bob and the flowing, deconstructed dress made her look so graceful and elegant.

What say, Mrs Sarabhai?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

IMAGE: Tillotama is ready to paint the dance floor red at a party by the bay.

IMAGE: Shweta's simple cotton dress gets an awesome lift with the brocade coat.

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal resembled a midsummer dream in a delicious shade of chocolate.

IMAGE: Take what could have been a lungi and kurta, add an imaginative twist, and this interesting garment is what you get.

IMAGE: No two colours or styles were alike in this collection.

IMAGE: The sheer brilliance of the show reflected in the choice of models.