The Most Beautiful Women You'll See At Fashion Week

At fashion weeks, not all the action happens on the runway.
Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap and Hitesh Harisinghani trained their eyes off the ramp to discover some stunners who deserve a catwalk of their own.
You can definitely borrow a tip or two from them.
Himani
Profession: Model
What are you wearing: Polka-dotted skirt and tube top designed by me.
How expensive is it? It cost Rs 1,200. I purchased the material and my tailor stitched it for me.
Fashion mantra: If whatever I'm wearing is making me uncomfortable, then it's big no for me.
Mansi Usarkar
Profession: Fashion designer
What are you wearing: Sticking to Day Two's sustainable theme, I have paired my green textured knit dress with a jacquard blazer. Oversized blazers are a must-have in one's wardrobe and that's why I'm wearing it.
How expensive is it? I have designed my outfit and it cost me about Rs 5,000.
Fashion advice: Skinny jeans are overrated and we should stop wearing them.
Prisha Malik
Profession: Fashion influencer
What are you wearing: White fitted dress, matching boots and a cropped denim jacket.
How expensive is it? Here's the break-up:
H&M dress -- Rs 899
Diesel handbag -- Rs 40,000
Bershka boots -- Rs 7,000
Zara belt -- Rs 3,000 approximately
H&M earrings -- Rs 1,000 approximately.
Fashion advice: Never go for prices or brands, always go for style.
Fashion mantra: Be yourself, be confident.
Pella
Profession: Fashion designer
What are you wearing: A shadowy outfit.
It took me two days to complete it and I am quite proud of how it has turned out.
There are three pieces which have been wrapped around me and tied together.
My eye make-up is inspired by the moon and the stars.
These long ribbons in my hair are made of silk and sourced from Orissa.
How expensive is it? Hard to say since I made it myself.
