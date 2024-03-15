News
The Most Beautiful Women You'll See At Fashion Week

The Most Beautiful Women You'll See At Fashion Week

By MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: March 15, 2024 13:08 IST
At fashion weeks, not all the action happens on the runway.

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap and Hitesh Harisinghani trained their eyes off the ramp to discover some stunners who deserve a catwalk of their own. 

You can definitely borrow a tip or two from them. 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Himani

Profession: Model

What are you wearing: Polka-dotted skirt and tube top designed by me.

How expensive is it? It cost Rs 1,200. I purchased the material and my tailor stitched it for me.

Fashion mantra: If whatever I'm wearing is making me uncomfortable, then it's big no for me.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Mansi Usarkar

Profession: Fashion designer

What are you wearing: Sticking to Day Two's sustainable theme, I have paired my green textured knit dress with a jacquard blazer. Oversized blazers are a must-have in one's wardrobe and that's why I'm wearing it.

How expensive is it? I have designed my outfit and it cost me about Rs 5,000.

Fashion advice: Skinny jeans are overrated and we should stop wearing them.

 

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com

Prisha Malik

Profession: Fashion influencer

What are you wearing: White fitted dress, matching boots and a cropped denim jacket. 

How expensive is it? Here's the break-up:
H&M dress -- Rs 899
Diesel handbag -- Rs 40,000
Bershka boots -- Rs 7,000
Zara belt -- Rs 3,000 approximately
H&M earrings -- Rs 1,000 approximately. 

Fashion advice: Never go for prices or brands, always go for style.

Fashion mantra: Be yourself, be confident.

 

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com

Pella

Profession: Fashion designer

What are you wearing: A shadowy outfit.

It took me two days to complete it and I am quite proud of how it has turned out. 

There are three pieces which have been wrapped around me and tied together.

My eye make-up is inspired by the moon and the stars.

These long ribbons in my hair are made of silk and sourced from Orissa.

How expensive is it? Hard to say since I made it myself.

MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI
