J J Valaya: Lehengas Without Dupattas, Fitted Corsets....

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 15, 2024 11:47 IST
Fashion designer J J Valaya enjoys taking his audience on a trip down memory lane and that's exactly what he did with his collection for the latest season of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

JJV Kapurthala, a bridge-to-luxury label, was meant for 'the discerning traveller who believes in celebrating in style albeit without the burden of heavy embellishments'.

Models breezed through the ramp in printed, cotton saris that are perfect for the scorching summer. 

Contemporary lehengas were modelled without dupattas, fitted corsets made way for traditional half sleeved blouses.

The male models sauntered in looking dapper in pastel shirts.  

IMAGE: When the corset is the star of the look, you flaunt it. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Lehengas for a destination wedding need not be bulky. 

 

IMAGE: They need to be lightweight, easy to carry and look complete even without a dupatta.
Double up on the comfort level with mojaris. 

 

IMAGE: Multiple prints can look stunning. 

 

IMAGE: These models serve couple goals for a beach wedding.  

 

IMAGE: The collection has been 'inspired by the travelogues of the illustrious Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala'. 

 

IMAGE: Rasika Duggal was among the celebs who came to cheer for the designer. 

 

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait had quite an animated conversation with the media. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
