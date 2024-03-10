Sini Shetty May Not Have Been Crowned Miss World But...

Glimpses from the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Sini Shetty brings India alive the Miss World contest. Photographs: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Her bright smile lights up the stage.

IMAGE: The top eight -- Miss Brazil Leticia Frota, Miss Trinidad and Tobago Ache Abrahams, Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo, Miss Uganda Hannah Tumukunde, Miss Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova, Miss England Jessica Gagen, Miss India Sini Shetty and Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun.

IMAGE: Dancing for India.

IMAGE: Host Karan Johar ka jadoo…

IMAGE: Niti Ambani is honoured with the Beauty With A Purpose Humanitarian Award.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha makes a point in bright red.

IMAGE: Neha Kakkar brings her energy to the Miss World stage.

IMAGE: As does her brother, Tony Kakkar.

IMAGE: Shaan charms the contestants and the audience with his mellifluous voice.

IMAGE: The crowning moment.