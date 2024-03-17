News
Stylish Off-Ramp Beauties!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, MAYUR SANAP
March 17, 2024 14:25 IST
They look like a million bucks. 

Meet the style divas who posed a storm at Lakme Fashion Week with their dhasu outfits. 

Not models or celebs, these young women are aam junta, just like you and me, but they'll give you a lesson or two about dressing up. 

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Palak Tenguriya

Profession: Engineer and influencer

What are you wearing: A mini dress with a vee neck and heels.

How much did it cost you: The heels cost Rs 9,000; the dress, Rs 3,000-4,000; the watch is worth Rs 18,000.

A must-have in a woman's wardrobe: A staple white shirt.

A fashion no-no: Skinny jeans.

 

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Migma Lyngdoh

Profession: Fashion student at NIFT, Kharghar

What are you wearing: An oversized white shirt with a cropped blazer and a skirt that's really vintage.

How much did it cost you: The shirt belongs to a friend. The blazer is from Urbanic. My skirt is vintage so it's priceless.

The heels cost me around Rs 3,000 and the Nike socks are for Rs 500.

Fashion to me is about: Expressing myself.

I'm from Shillong so I'm like a small town girl in a big city.

I have been in Mumbai for three years now and I have learnt a lot.

I think my fashion has grown after I came to Mumbai because of the opportunities I've received.

One thing I like about Mumbai is the people here. They are so warm and helpful.

 

Ishna Batra

Profession: Digital creator

What are you wearing: A mermaid-style printed skirt, black top and matching jacket. I like to mix fashion. 

Fashion mantra: Style is all about yourself and if you're comfortable wearing what you are wearing, you'll make it.   

Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com

HITESH HARISINGHANI, MAYUR SANAP
