The Brazilian Model Everyone's Talking About

Last updated on: September 19, 2025 12:22 IST

The red carpet premiere of Ba***ds of Bollywood glittered with stars and socialites -- the Khans, the Kapoors, the Pandays and the Ambanis were all there for the grand debut of Shah Rukh Khan's elder son.

Despite so many attractions, all eyes were on Brazilian beauty Larisa Bonesi.

The young model, who is rumoured to be dating Aryan Khan, made heads turn in a black off-shoulder floor length gown with sheer detailing.

Her Instagram, filled with behind-the-scenes moments, travel escapades and glamorous photoshoots, offers a stylish peek at her personal style.

Larissa Bonesi

Photographs: Kind courtesy Larissa Bonesi/Instagram

With her pretty face and striking features, Larissa knows how to retain the spotlight.

 

Larissa Bonesi

She dazzles in this black slit gown with its daring keyhole neckline.

 

Larissa Bonesi

She definitely knows how to captivate the camera.

 

Larissa Bonesi

Larissa's bikini shoots are full of fun, flirty energy.

 

Larissa Bonesi

But she looks endearing in traditional and ethnic wear too.

 

Larissa Bonesi

Larissa can transform into a desi beauty with minimal effort. See how she elevates this lehenga look with the right accessories. 

larissa bonesi brazilian model

