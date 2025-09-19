The Brazilian Model Everyone's Talking About

The red carpet premiere of Ba***ds of Bollywood glittered with stars and socialites -- the Khans, the Kapoors, the Pandays and the Ambanis were all there for the grand debut of Shah Rukh Khan's elder son.

Despite so many attractions, all eyes were on Brazilian beauty Larisa Bonesi.

The young model, who is rumoured to be dating Aryan Khan, made heads turn in a black off-shoulder floor length gown with sheer detailing.

Her Instagram, filled with behind-the-scenes moments, travel escapades and glamorous photoshoots, offers a stylish peek at her personal style.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Larissa Bonesi/Instagram

With her pretty face and striking features, Larissa knows how to retain the spotlight.

She dazzles in this black slit gown with its daring keyhole neckline.

She definitely knows how to captivate the camera.

Larissa's bikini shoots are full of fun, flirty energy.

But she looks endearing in traditional and ethnic wear too.

Larissa can transform into a desi beauty with minimal effort. See how she elevates this lehenga look with the right accessories.