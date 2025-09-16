HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Is This Priyanka's Most Daring Look?

Is This Priyanka's Most Daring Look?

By REDIFF GETAHEAD
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 16, 2025 08:57 IST

x

Ralph Lauren's Spring 2026 collection that recently made its debut in New York is all about celebrating real women.

'When I create a collection, I am always inspired by the spirit of the woman who will wear it and make it her own,' the designer wrote on his Instagram.

'She is daring, decisive, and alive. My Spring 2026 Collection reflects that same spirit in every bold silhouette, in its minimalist palette of red, black, and white, and in the depth of the details that make it unique and forever timeless,' Lauren described his collection.

The star-studded event saw top international models, actors and artistes from across the continent come together to celebrate the launch.

Feast your eyes on the stunning attendees who lit up the front row.

Priyanka Chopra and guests at Ralph Lauren show in New York

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a bronze laquered blazer with a plunging neckline -- perhaps one of her boldest fashion outings this year so far.

Priyanka Chopra and guests at Ralph Lauren show in New York

She paired it beautifully with a matching sheer skirt and an accent belt.

Priyanka Chopra and guests at Ralph Lauren show in New York

PeeCee attended the event with husband Nick Jonas, posing candid and cosily against the stunning skyline.

Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 show in New York

All photographs below: Kind courtesy Ralph Lauren/Instagram

'It's always nice to return home. For this season's runway show, I wanted to host my friends and family in the place where I create, work, and dream -- a home away from home,' noted Ralph Lauren, sharing glamorous snippets from the show.

Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 show in New York

His youngest son David Lauren with Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey.

Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 show in New York

American singer actor Ryan Destiny's risque top adorned with beaded designs was quite bold and edgy.

 

Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 show in New York

Joining the front row were actors Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts and Ariana DeBose adding star power to the spectacular showcase.

 

Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 show in New York

Priyanka and Nick clearly commanded the spotlight with their unspoken gestures.

priyanka chopra at ralph lauren show in new york

REDIFF GETAHEAD
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Is Gisele Thakral India's Answer To Kim Kardashian?
Is Gisele Thakral India's Answer To Kim Kardashian?
Stars Are Loving THIS Trend
Stars Are Loving THIS Trend
The Desi Kudi Who'll Steal Your Heart
The Desi Kudi Who'll Steal Your Heart
Seen Janhvi's Gold Collection?
Seen Janhvi's Gold Collection?
The Trending Colour In Bollywood
The Trending Colour In Bollywood

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Which 7 Countries Watch The Most TV?

webstory image 2

The Top 5 OTT Actresses

webstory image 3

Ranveer Brar's Kadhi Pakora Recipe

VIDEOS

'Next Time, I'll Bring Gold for India': Nupur Sheoran After Silver Win1:26

'Next Time, I'll Bring Gold for India': Nupur Sheoran...

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's Whisper2:59

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's...

Kajol, Twinkle Reveal Why They Are Hosting Talk Show 'Two Much'5:58

Kajol, Twinkle Reveal Why They Are Hosting Talk Show 'Two...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV