Is This Priyanka's Most Daring Look?

Ralph Lauren's Spring 2026 collection that recently made its debut in New York is all about celebrating real women.

'When I create a collection, I am always inspired by the spirit of the woman who will wear it and make it her own,' the designer wrote on his Instagram.

'She is daring, decisive, and alive. My Spring 2026 Collection reflects that same spirit in every bold silhouette, in its minimalist palette of red, black, and white, and in the depth of the details that make it unique and forever timeless,' Lauren described his collection.

The star-studded event saw top international models, actors and artistes from across the continent come together to celebrate the launch.

Feast your eyes on the stunning attendees who lit up the front row.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a bronze laquered blazer with a plunging neckline -- perhaps one of her boldest fashion outings this year so far.

She paired it beautifully with a matching sheer skirt and an accent belt.

PeeCee attended the event with husband Nick Jonas, posing candid and cosily against the stunning skyline.

All photographs below: Kind courtesy Ralph Lauren/Instagram

'It's always nice to return home. For this season's runway show, I wanted to host my friends and family in the place where I create, work, and dream -- a home away from home,' noted Ralph Lauren, sharing glamorous snippets from the show.

His youngest son David Lauren with Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey.

American singer actor Ryan Destiny's risque top adorned with beaded designs was quite bold and edgy.

Joining the front row were actors Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts and Ariana DeBose adding star power to the spectacular showcase.

Priyanka and Nick clearly commanded the spotlight with their unspoken gestures.