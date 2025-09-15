HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Gisele Thakral India's Answer To Kim Kardashian?

By REDIFF STYLE
September 15, 2025 12:23 IST

Gisele Thakral is one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7.

A former model, she'd won Miss Rajasthan when she was just 14 and went on to do guest roles in television and films.

She participated in Hindi Bigg Boss Season 9 and has 1.5 million followers on her Instagram.

Although she hails from Rajasthan, Gisele surprised audiences when she spoke fluent Malayalam on the show.

Known for her bold personality on television, she can turn any event into a bikini fest off screen.

Check out some of her fashionable bikini moments from her travels across the world.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Gisele Thakral/Instagram

From printed bikinis to monokinis, Gisele knows how to turn heads on Chennai's Marina beach.

She wore this Neon one shoulder beachwear on her trip to Romania.

 

That's her looking pretty in Barbie pink against the glistening shores of Mykonos, Greece.

 

Pro tip: When in Goa, go with the vibe. She embraces vibrant colours and prints that are just as lively and fearless as her onscreen personality.

 

In Ibiza, she showed us how to dazzle in a sequinned two-piece and turn it into a travel-ready outfit -- adventurous and glam.

 

Back in Mumbai, Gisele added a hippie touch to the swimsuit with a matching cap and shorts. 'Born to stand out, not fit in,' she'd captioned this picture.

 

