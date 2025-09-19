Check Out Sara Gurpal's Wanderlust Styles

Remember Sara Gurpal from Bigg Boss 14?

The Punjabi actor will soon be seen in the reality show Ranis of the Jungle to premiere on the Discovery Channel.

A true travel buff, Sara loves experimenting with her style on her various getaways.

From traditional suits to bomber jackets and cute bralettes, Sara's candid and well-curated looks have an instant youth appeal.

Sara adds a touch of magenta and white as she poses against the weathered brick walls in the narrow alleys of Venice.

During pooltime in Phuket, she paired her sunny orange bikini with a glitzy mirrorwork skirt.

She chose this powder blue slit skirt and off shoulder top for her Rome trip. The matching scarf and hair tie with zero jewellery is a perfect example of minimal chic.

Sara blended the beauty of lace and pearls while accentuating her curves in this dreamy white backless mermaid style gown with bell sleeves adding drama to her Venice diary.

She absolutely loves her patialas and can pair it with almost anything including this contrasting blue bralette.

If over-sized were a trend, Sara will show you how to personalise it. See how she pairs a red oversized jacket with denims and keeps it classy.

Why reserve handmade crochet for winters? Sara proves how you can style it for the summers.

The tasselled jacket, the dazzling mirror-work skirt tell you that Sara is ready to party.

Her love for printed and quirky scarves is evident in most of her posts. What a smart way to turn basic outfits into a trend-setting one!