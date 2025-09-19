HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Check Out Sara Gurpal's Wanderlust Styles

Check Out Sara Gurpal's Wanderlust Styles

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 19, 2025 09:09 IST

x

Remember Sara Gurpal from Bigg Boss 14?

The Punjabi actor will soon be seen in the reality show Ranis of the Jungle to premiere on the Discovery Channel.

A true travel buff, Sara loves experimenting with her style on her various getaways.

From traditional suits to bomber jackets and cute bralettes, Sara's candid and well-curated looks have an instant youth appeal.

Sara Gurpal Ranis of the Jungle 2025

Sara adds a touch of magenta and white as she poses against the weathered brick walls in the narrow alleys of Venice.

 

Sara Gurpal Ranis of the Jungle 2025

During pooltime in Phuket, she paired her sunny orange bikini with a glitzy mirrorwork skirt.

 

Sara Gurpal Ranis of the Jungle 2025

She chose this powder blue slit skirt and off shoulder top for her Rome trip. The matching scarf and hair tie with zero jewellery is a perfect example of minimal chic.

 

Sara Gurpal Ranis of the Jungle 2025

Sara blended the beauty of lace and pearls while accentuating her curves in this dreamy white backless mermaid style gown with bell sleeves adding drama to her Venice diary.

 

Sara Gurpal Ranis of the Jungle 2025

She absolutely loves her patialas and can pair it with almost anything including this contrasting blue bralette.

 

Sara Gurpal Ranis of the Jungle 2025

If over-sized were a trend, Sara will show you how to personalise it. See how she pairs a red oversized jacket with denims and keeps it classy.

 

Sara Gurpal Ranis of the Jungle 2025

Why reserve handmade crochet for winters? Sara proves how you can style it for the summers.

 

Sara Gurpal Ranis of the Jungle 2025

The tasselled jacket, the dazzling mirror-work skirt tell you that Sara is ready to party.

 

Sara Gurpal Ranis of the Jungle 2025

Her love for printed and quirky scarves is evident in most of her posts. What a smart way to turn basic outfits into a trend-setting one!

 

sara gurpal style

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Rani Vs Malaika: Bold, Black, Beautiful
Rani Vs Malaika: Bold, Black, Beautiful
Meet Hruta Durgule, Maharashtra's Crush
Meet Hruta Durgule, Maharashtra's Crush
The Top 10 Most Searched Insta Models
The Top 10 Most Searched Insta Models
Is This Priyanka's Most Daring Look?
Is This Priyanka's Most Daring Look?
Is Gisele Thakral India's Answer To Kim Kardashian?
Is Gisele Thakral India's Answer To Kim Kardashian?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World Leaders Who Wished Modi On Birthday

webstory image 2

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

webstory image 3

10 Affordable Perfumes For Women And Men

VIDEOS

Why India carried out Op Sindoor at midnight - CDS Chauhan reveals2:05

Why India carried out Op Sindoor at midnight - CDS...

Disha Patani's father thanks CM Yogi after shooters' encounter0:44

Disha Patani's father thanks CM Yogi after shooters'...

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look1:43

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV