Is She Dating Aryan Khan?

IMAGE: Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi at the Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Aryan Khan's directorial debut series Ba***ds Of Bollywood saw a grand premiere in Mumbai, where the who's who of Bollywood came down to support Shah Rukh Khan's oldest son.

But the person who held everyone's interest was Khan's rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi.

The Brazilian model arrived in a black ensemble, looking stunning as she posed for the paps.

But she did not pose with Aryan.

The young couple have not confirmed their relationship status but Larissa has been very supportive of him on social media.

She had shared the teaser of Ba***ds Of Bollywood on her Instagram feed, with the message, 'Unstoppable, unmatched and truly World's #1! Proud is an understatement!'

Aryan had re-shared her post.

Bonesi, interestingly, recently starred in the Anushka Shetty-shatter Ghaati.

Ba***ds Of Bollywood stars streaming on Netflix from September 18.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff