HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Is She Dating Aryan Khan?

Is She Dating Aryan Khan?

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 18, 2025 10:50 IST

x

IMAGE: Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi at the Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Aryan Khan's directorial debut series Ba***ds Of Bollywood saw a grand premiere in Mumbai, where the who's who of Bollywood came down to support Shah Rukh Khan's oldest son.

But the person who held everyone's interest was Khan's rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi.

The Brazilian model arrived in a black ensemble, looking stunning as she posed for the paps.

But she did not pose with Aryan.

 

The young couple have not confirmed their relationship status but Larissa has been very supportive of him on social media.

She had shared the teaser of Ba***ds Of Bollywood on her Instagram feed, with the message, 'Unstoppable, unmatched and truly World's #1! Proud is an understatement!' 

Aryan had re-shared her post.

Bonesi, interestingly, recently starred in the Anushka Shetty-shatter Ghaati.

Ba***ds Of Bollywood stars streaming on Netflix from September 18.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

10 Beautiful Celeb Tattoos
10 Beautiful Celeb Tattoos
10 Bollywood Actors Who Played Twins
10 Bollywood Actors Who Played Twins
10 Robert Redford Movies On OTT
10 Robert Redford Movies On OTT
Will Homebound Get The Caste Issue Right?
Will Homebound Get The Caste Issue Right?
Things That Make Malaika Go Hmmm
Things That Make Malaika Go Hmmm

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Cars for the Budget-Conscious!

webstory image 2

6 Mahabharata Animations You Must Watch

webstory image 3

The Top 10 Most Searched Insta Models

VIDEOS

SRK, Top Celebs Attend 'The Ba ds of Bollywood' Premiere11:47

SRK, Top Celebs Attend 'The Ba ds of Bollywood' Premiere

Bill Gates extends birthday wishes to PM Modi0:37

Bill Gates extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

Ajay Devgn wishes PM Modi on birthday0:38

Ajay Devgn wishes PM Modi on birthday

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV