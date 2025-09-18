HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ananya, Tamannaah, Bhumi's Glamourous Night Out

September 18, 2025

The who's who of Bollywood arrived for the grand premiere of Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood and made it a night to remember.

The Netflix show will start streaming from September 18.

 

The night saw some terrific fashion moments, including this one by Ananya Panday.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia.

 

Bhumi Pednekar.

 

Shanaya Kapoor.

 

Khushi Kapoor.

 

Vedang Raina.

 

Sahher Bambba, who is playing the female lead in the series, narrates her best moment from the sets.

"Every moment was memorable because every time we used to go to the set, Aryan used to get a new idea. But Salman Khan's cameo was the most memorable because I didn't know about his cameo, as it was never on paper. Suddenly I saw him, and there was a scene with him that was the most memorable for me," she tells ANI.

 

Anya Singh.

 

Zoya Akhtar.

 

Farah Khan.

 

Mona Singh plays an important character in the series.

 

Shalini Passi.

 

Vicky Kaushal arrives sans wife Katrina Kaif. Is it because of this reason?

 

Vijay Varma.

 

Arjun Kapoor.

 

Anil Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

