Isn't Lavanya Tripathi A Hawt Mama?

Lavanya Konidela Tripathi, who embraced motherhood this week, is playing a lead role in the Tamil thriller Thanal.

The award-winning actor, who hails from Ayodhya, began her career as a model.

After winning Femina Miss Uttarakhand in 2006, she transitioned to television and subsequently established herself as a successful actor in Telugu cinema.

On Instagram, the 34-year-old beauty queen often shares snippets from her daily life.

IMAGE Photographs: Kind courtesy Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram

Whether it is blurred behind-the-scene snapshots, glamorous red-carpet outings or casual holidays with family, Lavanya knows how to balance style with authenticity.

With dark lips and messy curls, she looks ramp ready in this bejewelled outfit.

Looking suave and graceful in a Shyamal and Bhumika sari accessorised with Amrapali jewels.

She's found the perfect occasion to wear her mom's pink ruby studs to co-ordinate with her two toned sari.

Looking for office-wear ideas? Lavanya tells you how to style yourself in a co-ord.

The grandeur of the silk sari finds its perfect accomplice in traditional temple jewellery, creating a bold statement.