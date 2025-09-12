HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Isn't Lavanya Tripathi A Hawt Mama?

By REDIFF STYLE
September 12, 2025 08:53 IST

Lavanya Konidela Tripathi, who embraced motherhood this week, is playing a lead role in the Tamil thriller Thanal.

The award-winning actor, who hails from Ayodhya, began her career as a model.

After winning Femina Miss Uttarakhand in 2006, she transitioned to television and subsequently established herself as a successful actor in Telugu cinema.

On Instagram, the 34-year-old beauty queen often shares snippets from her daily life.

Lavanya Tripathi is playing lead in Thanal

IMAGEPhotographs: Kind courtesy Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram

Whether it is blurred behind-the-scene snapshots, glamorous red-carpet outings or casual holidays with family, Lavanya knows how to balance style with authenticity.

Lavanya Tripathi is playing lead in Thanal

With dark lips and messy curls, she looks ramp ready in this bejewelled outfit.

 

Lavanya Tripathi is playing lead in Thanal

Looking suave and graceful in a Shyamal and Bhumika sari accessorised with Amrapali jewels.

Lavanya Tripathi is playing lead in Thanal

She's found the perfect occasion to wear her mom's pink ruby studs to co-ordinate with her two toned sari.

Lavanya Tripathi is playing lead in Thanal

Looking for office-wear ideas? Lavanya tells you how to style yourself in a co-ord.

Lavanya Tripathi is playing lead in Thanal

The grandeur of the silk sari finds its perfect accomplice in traditional temple jewellery, creating a bold statement.

