Meet Hruta Durgule, Maharashtra's Crush

Meet Hruta Durgule, Maharashtra's Crush

REDIFF STYLE
September 17, 2025 12:48 IST

Hruta Durgule is basking in the success of her latest romance drama Aarpar.

Once listed among the most attractive women in Marathi television, she continues to rule our hearts with her earnest performances on OTT.

Although she is now married to Director Prateek Shah, she is rightly called 'Maharashtrachi Crush' for a reason.

From stunning ad shoots to off-duty events, the 32 year old who recently celebrated her birthday has been giving us plenty of style inspiration.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Hruta Durgule/Instagram

With Navratri and Diwali coming up, scroll down Hruta's Insta to see how to turn a simple border sari into a festive outfit with the right accessories.

Looking modern and glamorous in this party-ready sari.

Embracing her traditional side, but with a twist. The halter neck blouse and rose flower adorned hairdo adds a contemporary touch to the grey Banarasi sari.

She knows how to use pop colours like yellow to brighten up her holiday mood.

Her festive looks -- especially her hairstyle and accessories -- are worth a steal.

But it's her casual holiday outfits that will inspire you to revamp your wardrobe.

REDIFF STYLE
