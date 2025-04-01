The Fashion Trend Alfia Jafry Thinks Should Disappear

The Tribe's star ​Alfia Jafry discusses her career and fashion choices with Rediff.com's Srishti Sahoo.

IMAGE: Alfia Jafry made her OTT debut with the reality show, The Tribe, on Amazon Prime Video. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video

Alfia Jafry, daughter of Indian filmmaker and scriptwriter Rumi Jaffery, captivated audiences with her presence in Amazon Prime Video's reality series, The Tribe.

The starlet recently attended Anamika Khanna's latest showcase at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025.

Alfia's artistic flair translates to her personal style, which she loves documenting on social media as well.

The young artiste spoke abouther idea of fashion, and more in a quick chat with Rediff.com's Shristi Sahoo.

Excerpts:

You were initially hesitant about entering the movies. What ultimately encouraged you to step into this field?

I mean, we all change. We evolve. And everyone's free to change their mind at some point.

I was 20 when I said NO.

I'm 26 now. A lot of things change in six years. I decided not to be so hesitant and take a leap.

IMAGE: Alfia seems to love comfortable fashion. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alfia Jafry/Instagram

You gained recognition for your straightforwardness on The Tribe. Was that something you deliberately planned?

Not at all. The show was not scripted. If it were scripted, it would have been easier.

You don't plan these things; they just happen.

IMAGE: Alfia is elegance personified this lacy blue dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alfia Jafry/Instagram

Who are your favourite designers?

I love Anamika (Khanna), Gaurav Gupta and Manish (Malhotra).

A fashion trend you think should really disappear.

You know those body-hugging type dresses? Like those little black dresses? I'll quit now. That's it!

If you could only choose one outfit to wear for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Blue denims, a white t-shirt and boots. It never goes out of fashion.

IMAGE: 'The Tribe follows the journey of five young Indian influencers striving for global fame. ​ Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video

Final question. Have you maintained friendships with any of the cast members from the show?

Yeah. Alaviaa (Jaaferi) and I are friends. Srushti Porey (influencer) and I talk very often.

Alanna (Panday)'s just become a mom so she's very busy.

Aryaana Gandhi is still in LA, so she's busy as well.

But I'm in touch with everyone.