There's no colour as dramatic as black.

Genelia Deshmukh knew that when she turned up in a gorgeous black poncho and a mermaid-style grey skirt at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: She's got killer style and she'll floor you with that smile.

IMAGE: That's how you ace the over-the-shoulder look.

IMAGE: She's pert and pretty, so is her outfit!

IMAGE: Mesh pants, a bustier and nature-inspired hand gloves... together, or even used separately, they'll create maximum impact.

IMAGE: Gold, silver and a touch of sheer... can PJs get any more glamorous?

IMAGE: The lovely trio! Genelia flanked by Varun and Nidhika.